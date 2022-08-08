SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries.
Major Crimes will be investigating.
Last Updated: Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
