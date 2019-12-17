Update: Washington State Patrol says the scene of a three-car crash has cleared and the Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 has reopened.
Collision is clear. Ramp is open.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 17, 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 has closed Tuesday morning as crews work to clear a three-car crash.
Washington State Patrol says a tow truck is on scene of the crash and no injuries have been reported.
WSDOT recommends drivers find a different route if you're trying to head eastbound on I-90 out of Spokane at the moment.
We currently have the on ramp from Maple St to EB I-90 closed due to a 3 car non-injury crash.— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 17, 2019
Tow trucks are enroute. pic.twitter.com/GlaOojVl3J
