Update: Washington State Patrol says the scene of a three-car crash has cleared and the Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 has reopened.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 has closed Tuesday morning as crews work to clear a three-car crash.

Washington State Patrol says a tow truck is on scene of the crash and no injuries have been reported.

WSDOT recommends drivers find a different route if you're trying to head eastbound on I-90 out of Spokane at the moment.

