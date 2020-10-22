BREAKING: Maple Street bridge closed after 5-car crash due to ice, police said
KHQ Local News Reporter Bradley Warren

UPDATE: OCT. 22 AT 6:20 A.M.

The Maple Street Bridge is back open after closing due to a 5-car crash this morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Maple Street bridge is closed in both directions after a 5-car crash Thursday morning. Police said black ice was a factor in the crash.

Crews are working at the scene.

Traffic heading in the direction of Kendall Yards is closed. There is a block at Gardner and Dean and another block just after Second.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

 

