UPDATE: OCT. 22 AT 6:20 A.M.
The Maple Street Bridge is back open after closing due to a 5-car crash this morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Maple Street bridge is closed in both directions after a 5-car crash Thursday morning. Police said black ice was a factor in the crash.
Crews are working at the scene.
Traffic heading in the direction of Kendall Yards is closed. There is a block at Gardner and Dean and another block just after Second.
This story is developing and will be updated.
