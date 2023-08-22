SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews will begin working on the $4.7 million project on Maple Street Bridge starting August 27 to mid-November.
This project involves removing three-quarters of an inch of the current deck surface and replacing it with polyester concrete.
It is expected to take 10 weeks and is estimated to be complete in mid-November if the weather cooperates. They are planning to do most of the work in the overnight hours and weekends to reduce traffic impacts.
Traffic routes impacting types of vehicles will be changing throughout the duration of the project. There will be times where the bridge will be fully closed intermittently at times.
During this time, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid peak traffic times if possible.
Here are the initial traffic impacts:
Starting in the evening of Aug. 27, these traffic revisions will be put in place until Sept. 9.
Northbound:
- Full closure for northbound only lanes overnight starting at 8:00 p.m. and will open again to traffic at 6:00 a.m. daily.
Detours for overnight hours Northbound:
- Vehicles: go eastbound on 3rd Avenue, turn northbound onto Lincoln Street to cross the Monroe Street Bridge and continue north. Drivers can access northbound Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard.
- Freight: go eastbound on 3rd Avenue, turn northbound onto Division Street to cross the Spokane River and continue north. Drivers can access northbound Maple Street from westbound Indiana Avenue and Northwest Boulevard.
Southbound:
- Travel for all will be reduced to one lane going southbound across the bridge during this initial period.
This is a complex project that will result in several traffic plan changes. To get the latest information follow the City of Spokane social media or sign up for the Community Update weekly emails.