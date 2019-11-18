Thanksgiving means turkeys, parades, family and a possible car stuffed with your family to reach your destination.
If you're thanksgiving travel is taking you to Seattle, Google Maps has a feature showing the best to time level after the holiday.
According to Google Trends, the best time to leave Seattle after Thanksgiving is Friday at 2:00 a.m.
If you want to drive only in the daylight, Google says to leave by 6:00 a.m.
According to the trends, the worst time to leave Seattle is 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
