Thanksgiving
LightFieldStudios

Thanksgiving means turkeys, parades, family and a possible car stuffed with your family to reach your destination. 

If you're thanksgiving travel is taking you to Seattle, Google Maps has a feature showing the best to time level after the holiday. 

According to Google Trends, the best time to leave Seattle after Thanksgiving is Friday at 2:00 a.m. 

If you want to drive only in the daylight, Google says to leave by 6:00 a.m.

According to the trends, the worst time to leave Seattle is 4:00 p.m. on Friday. 

Tags