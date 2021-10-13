SPOKANE, Wash. - March Madness is coming to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena with the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship - Spokane Regional.
Tickets for the three-game series, happening March 25-28, go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Guests who attend the series will see the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight as teams fight for a chance to prove themselves in the Final Four.
To add to the excitement, all guests who attend the Spokane Regional will be put on a priority waiting list and will be first in line to purchase tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Spokane Arena.
Tickets and pricing will be found at TicketsWest.com.