SPOKANE, Wash - The hashtags #SaveOurChildren and #SaveTheChildren are trending on social media and there are several marches planned in Spokane to raise awareness for it.
The hashtags are to raise awareness for child sex trafficking.
"We have got to step up and do something, I know a lot of people don't want to hear this because they don't want to think about things that are happening with our children but it's happening," said Brandi Vincini, one of the event organizers.
"To have the thought that isn't going to happen to your child is naive, this can happen to anybody," said Ceryna Moses, one of the event organizers.
According to The New York Times, since July, Facebook engagement on human-trafficking-related content is up more than 500 percent and it is being pushed in part by a far-right, conspiracy group called QAnon.
The group claims powerful celebrities including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Pope Francis are all involved with sex trafficking.
The groups in Spokane say they are not involved in Politics at all, they are just trying to stop a serious problem.
"I am not affiliated with QAnon at all, I am just a mother and grandmother who is concerned. When I grew up we could play outside and be gone until dark, you can't do that anymore it's just too scary out there for our kids," said Vincini.
Vincini says regardless of what's happening on social media, sex trafficking is happening across the world and she's hoping you'll join them this weekend.
"If it was your child, you would go to the end of the world to find them, so why aren't we doing this for every child?" said Aspen Bowen, one of the event organizers.
"There is not a lot that I can do, I can't stop it, but if I can bring other people to be aware and know maybe all of our voices together will bring people together to end this," said Vincini.
#TheSaveTheChildren March starts at 9 am on August 22nd at the Big Red Wagon and the #TheSaveOurChildren March begins at noon later that day at the fountain at Riverfront Park.
