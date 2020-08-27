SPOKANE, Wash. - A march has been planned in Spokane this weekend in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Jacob Blake was shot multiple times last Sunday and is now paralyzed. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and sparked new protests over racial injustice in several cities across the country.
The #MarchForJacobBlake is scheduled to take place at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park on Sunday, August 30, starting at 2:00 p.m.. Organizers are asking participants to wear masks and socially distance, otherwise there will also be a car procession.
As of Thursday, August 27, 134 people had said they would be attending the event with another 504 who were interested.
