Weather Alert

...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY SATURDAY... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE WINDS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRY VEGETATION MAY LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. ISOLATED GUSTS ABOVE 45 MPH POSSIBLE IN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. * TIMING: SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 13 TO 24 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: IN THE LOWER 70S. * IMPACTS: DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&