SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mardi Bras is a collaborative fundraiser between Volunteers of America's Hope House and Transitions' Women's Hearth.
The fundraising and awareness campaign was founded in 2017 and supports women and teenage girls experiencing homelessness and living in poverty across the Spokane area. The community is banding together by hosting parties to celebrate Fat Tuesday while collecting monetary donations, pads, tampons, underwear, and bras.
During their first year, Mardi Bras collected more than 20,000 tampons, 1,500 bras and 1,200 underwear.
Program Directors said February is already filling up with Mardi Bra parties happening around the Spokane area to support women and teens experiencing homelessness. This year, Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 25, although the parties happen all month long, and all over town.
All proceeds from Mardi Bras directly benefit Hope House and the Women's Hearth.
