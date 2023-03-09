SPOKANE, Wash. - The Seattle Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon, led by the returning first female Silent Drill Platoon Commander, Captain Kelsey Hastings, is performing at Whitworth College as part of the Northwestern Tour! The performance will take place Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m.
The Northwestern Tour is part of Marine Barracks Washington's preparation for the upcoming parade season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. There, the full detachment of the "Commandant's Own" Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard will perform for thousands from around the country. They will also perform in the Evening Parades at the barracks.
A Seattle native, Hastings was the first female Silent Drill Platoon Commander from Marine Barracks Washington. She was commissioned a Marine Corps Officer in May 2017, and upon graduation from the Marine Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, she reported to 1st Battalion, 12th Marines aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii. There, she served as a platoon commander, fire direction officer, and battery executive officer.
"When I was a kid, I got the opportunity to see the Silent Drill Platoon perform in Seattle," Hastings recalled. "My family would have never been able to come out here to the barracks to see it. So giving that to the public — taking our performance to them — allows them to see what we do.
"I stand there and watch in awe of what they do, and I'm sure that the public does that as well," she said.
The public is welcome to attend and see the performance firsthand at the Whitworth Fieldhouse. The event starts at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5. Tickets are free!