Marine Deputies and Bonner County EMS
Jon VanGesen

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Two Marine deputies were honored by Bonner County EMS for their assistance in a rescue response at Lake Pend Oreille in July.

According to Bonner County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to the Whiskey Rock Bay Campground on July 30 to help a man who had been severely injured in a fall. 

The deputies, Kurt Poeschel and Shane Connary, jumped in to offer aid. In addition to carrying equipment, they assisted in moving the man from his campsite to a BCSO vessel to be transported to an awaiting ambulance.

BCSO said without their help, the patient would have had to endure a long ride along miles of dirt road to reach the ambulance. Because of their help, he experienced a smooth and swift ride and received prompt medical care. 

In recognition of their cooperation and aid, Bonner County EMS presented the deputies with an EMS challenge coin! 

