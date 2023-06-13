KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — With the nicer weather rolling in around Kootenai County, marine deputies have seen an increase of boats on the water for this time of year.
So far this year, marine deputies have charged 13 individuals for operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol/other substance. One of the charges included a serious injury from a boat propeller to a passenger of a vessel.
Kootenai County has issued 53 OUI charges in the past two boating seasons, it is currently on track to surpass that number this year.
The Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public that while it is not illegal to consume alcoholic beverages while operating a vessel, The .08 Blood/Breath Alcohol Content is easier to reach than on the water than on the roadway.
Factors like dehydration, food intake, and heat exposure can alter the process of alcohol entering and exiting the body.
In addition, please be safe and cautious when on a vessel. At no time should passengers be riding at the bow (front) or stern (rear) outside of the seating areas. Be sure you have the right number of life jackets on board as well in case of any emergency.
Any boating or boating law related questions can be sent to marine@kcgov.us. Information on safety classes are offered free of charge by the Sheriff’s Office, you can call them at (208) 446-1300.