Marine runs Boston Marathon in memory of fallen comrades, crawls across finish line

This is a story that everyone both in and out of the running world is talking about.
A marine ran the Boston Marathon in memory of his fallen comrades, crawling across the finish line Monday. Micah Herndon, of Tallmadge, Ohio, ran the race in 3 hours and 38 minutes. He says it was all to honor three people who lost their lives while serving with him in Afghanistan back in 2010.
How badly do you want it? #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/EYo7liqM5Q— Dana Giordano (@dana_gio6) April 15, 2019
"The mindset of a Marine, you finish it by yourself," Micah Herndon said. "One way for me to deal with everything is get in my own zone and just go. The reason why I run is for them."
According to a report from the Record Courier, Herndon served several deployments overseas. While touring in Afghanistan, three of his fellow comrades were killed when they were targeted by an IED. Marines Mark Juarez and Matthew Ballard, and Rupert Hamer, a British journalist, died during that attack.
Herndon ran with tags on his shoes, displaying the names of the men who lost their lives. He says running has helped him cope with PTSD, and hopes that his determination will inspire others who are struggling.
"I will have setbacks in my life. I will go backwards, but it's how you respond going forward," Herndon said.