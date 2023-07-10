Plenty of Seattle Mariner fans, and other fanbases around Major League Baseball, crammed the stands at T-Mobile Park on Monday night as Mariner phenom Julio Rodríguez put on a show.
The 22-year-old Seattle centerfielder crushed a Home Run Derby single-round record 41 home runs in his first turn at bat in his home stadium. The onslaught of long balls broke the previous record of 40 set by Toronto's Vladimir Geurrerro Jr.
Vlad Jr. would end up getting the last laugh, defeating Julio in round two on his way to winning the Home Run Derby, taking down Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena in the final round.