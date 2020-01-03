SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Seattle Mariners will be in Spokane next week as part of the 2020 Mariners Care Community Tour.
The Mariners' Spokane stop comes Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Warehouse Performance Center at 800 N. Hamilton St, featuring a free youth baseball/softball skills-building workshops. The event is scheduled to run from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Former Gonzaga standout pitcher Marco Gonzales will be in attendance in along with players Matt Festa, Austin Nola and Dylan Moore. Mariner Moose will be on hand as well as broadcaster Rick Rizzs.
"It's an amazing thing," Gonzales told SWX at last year's Mariners caravan event in Spokane. "Just to be involved in the [Eastern Washington caravan], places that are just close to my heart. It's great to see people connect, catch up with some old friends and see some familiar faces."
Kids 14 and under are invited to participate in a Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run event and receive instruction from Mariners players in baseball and softball skills. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive autographs from Mariners players.
"It brings up a lot of special times," Gonzales said of returning to Spokane last year. "Just to be able to give back and come back to this place where it's meant so much to me and be able to connect with some fans. That's obviously something that's really important."
Bios courtesy of the Seattle Mariners:
Marco Gonzales
A product of Gonzaga University, Marco Gonzales was the Mariners 2019 Opening Day starting pitcher, his first career Opening Day start, on March 20, against the Oakland Athletics in Japan, earning the win. He was also the starter for the March 28 opener at T-Mobile Park against the Boston Red Sox. During the 2019 season, Gonzales set career-highs in wins (16), starts (34), innings pitched (203.0), and strikeouts (147). He was among the Top Ten in American League leaders in starts, wins, and quality starts. He worked at least 7.0 innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in each his last four starts (September 11-28), and from June 19-September 11, he was 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts at T-Mobile Park. Gonzales was named Pitcher of the Year by the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Matt Festa
Although he was on the Mariners Opening Day roster, pitcher Matt Festa spent the majority of the 2019 season at AAA Tacoma. There, he appeared in 23 games in relief. After a rocky start, Festa held opponents scoreless in 13 of his last 16 appearances. During that stretch, he went 1-0 with 5 saves and a 0.83 ERA. Festa struck out at least one batter in 19 of his 23 appearances with Tacoma, including striking out a season-high four batters in 2.0 innings on April 23 vs. Sacramento and averaged 9.68 strikeouts per 9.0 innings (33 SO, 30.2 IP). Festa had four stints with Seattle (Opening Day – April 11; May 17; June 3-11 and June 14 – July 21). With the big club, he appeared in 20 games in relief, going 0-2 with a 5.64 ERA, while walking 12 and striking out 21.
Austin Nola
Catcher Austin Nola made his Major League debut with the Mariners on June 16 at Oakland, recording a single in his first career at-bat. He appeared in 79 games with the Mariners, batting .269 (64x238) with 37 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 23 walks and one stolen base. Nola also appeared in 55 games with AAA Tacoma, batting .327 with 36 runs scored, 15 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI. In addition to catcher, Nola also played first base and third base. During his time at Tacoma, Nola recorded 19 multi-hit games including two three-hit games and two four-hit games.
Dylan Moore
Versatile infielder/outfielder Dylan Moore appeared in 113 games with the Mariners over three different stints in 2019. During those appearances, he played defensively at every position except catcher, the second player in club history (Andrew Romine in 2018) to accomplish the feat. He also pitched an inning on April 27 vs. Texas Rangers. Moore became the fourth Mariners rookie in club history to record a stolen base in at least three consecutive games when he tallied four steals over three games from September 3-6. From August 25 through September 5, Moore hit safely in 8 of 10 games in which he had an at-bat, batting .324 (11x34) with five runs, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, five walks and three stolen bases.
Rick Rizzs
Rick Rizzs is entering his 35th season as a member of the Mariners broadcast team. He is now the longest tenured broadcaster in Mariners history. In 2019, Rizzs was inducted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2017 he received the Keith Jackson Award from the Seattle Sports Commission for excellence in communicating the sports stories of the state of Washington.
In addition to Spokane, the Mariners Care Community Tour will also makes stops in Yakima, Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Longview, Mt. Vernon, Lacey, Vancouver, WA, and Tukwila. Information on additional stops on the Mariners Care Community Tour is available at Mariners.com/CommunityTour.
