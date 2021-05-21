SEATTLE, Wash. - The Mariners are extending their "vaccination appreciation" perks to the upcoming series in Seattle May 27-June 2.
During the series, fans who prove they're fully vaccinated will be entered into drawings for prizes.
PRIZES:
- Alaska Airlines roundtrip travel for two
- Costco giftcards
- Microsoft Xbox video game consoles
- Nordstrom $500 gift cards, stylist consultation and lunch at a Nordstrom restaurant
- T-Mobile 5G devices with one year of T-Mobile service
- Live Nation suite tickets to the Hella Maga Tour concert at T-Mobile Park featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer
HOW TO ENTER AT THE PARK:
- Fully vaccinated fans seated in the vaccine sections are automatically entered for the rewards
- Fans who receive a vaccine at T-Mobile Park can register for rewards Any fan who shows proof of full vaccination, whether they're seated in the special sections or not, is eligible.
- Proof must be presented at the vaccine rewards table near section 102, where fans can also pick up a t-shirt and wrist ban to get access to The T-Mobile 'Pen and Trident Deck
