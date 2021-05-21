T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Mariners are extending their "vaccination appreciation" perks to the upcoming series in Seattle May 27-June 2.

During the series, fans who prove they're fully vaccinated will be entered into drawings for prizes.

PRIZES:

  • Alaska Airlines roundtrip travel for two
  • Costco giftcards
  • Microsoft Xbox video game consoles
  • Nordstrom $500 gift cards, stylist consultation and lunch at a Nordstrom restaurant
  • T-Mobile 5G devices with one year of T-Mobile service
  • Live Nation suite tickets to the Hella Maga Tour concert at T-Mobile Park featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer

HOW TO ENTER AT THE PARK:

  • Fully vaccinated fans seated in the vaccine sections are automatically entered for the rewards
  • Fans who receive a vaccine at T-Mobile Park can register for rewards
    • Any fan who shows proof of full vaccination, whether they're seated in the special sections or not, is eligible.
    • Proof must be presented at the vaccine rewards table near section 102, where fans can also pick up a t-shirt and wrist ban to get access to The T-Mobile 'Pen and Trident Deck

For more information about the special vaccination sections and rewards, click here.

