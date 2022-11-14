Everett AquaSox at against the Spokane Indians

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez was named the American League Rookie of the Year Monday.
 
Rodríguez burst onto the MLB scene in the 2022 season, ending the year with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases, becoming the first rookie in league history to hit at least 25 home runs and steal at least 25 bases in their first season. He was named to the AL All-Star team, and also won a Silver Slugger award for AL outfielders, alongside Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
 
Rodríguez is the first Mariner to win the award since Kyle Lewis did so in 2020. The only other Mariners to win the award were Ichiro Suzuki (2001), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2000), and Alvin Davis (1984).
 
The Baseball Writers' Association of America voted on the award, choosing Rodríguez over Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan. Rodríguez received 29 of the 30 votes for first place.
 
This season the Mariners signed Rodríguez to a lengthy contract that can keep him in Seattle up until 2035 at the latest, and will pay him anywhere from $210 million and $470 million based on the number of achievements and accolades he accumulates over the course of the contract.

