The Mariners will reportedly not play Wednesday night's game which comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their NBA game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The report comes from ESPN's MLB reporter Jeff Passan on Twitter
The Seattle Mariners will not play tonight's game against the San Diego Padres after Mariners players agreed to postpone it.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020
Earlier, all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.
There are serious issues in this country. For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight— Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) August 26, 2020
