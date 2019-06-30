Watch again

UPDATE: July 1, 2019 at 4:10 p.m.

KHQ has received an official statement from Mark Rypien and his wife Danielle regarding Rypien's recent arrest.

"In response to Mark being arrested for domestic violence, we want you to know that he did not commit any crime. As a family we are deeply concerned about the situation. Occurrences like this one are often chaotic scenes which are not conducive to revealing full clarity about what actually transpires.

In Washington State, officers are mandated by law to make an arrest in a possible domestic violence case even where there is very little proof that a crime occurred. We will continue to cooperate with authorities to ensure that the truth of Mark’s innocence comes out. We both respect law enforcement and we appreciate the officers’ efforts to protect Danielle yesterday. We’re grateful for their professionalism in treating Mark with respect during a challenging situation. At the same time, we are confident that a complete investigation will result in the dismissal of all charges.

As you may have learned from our public sharing last year, Mark suffers from what we suspect is CTE and that does leave us with some challenging situations to navigate with the assistance of a team of fantastic professionals. This, however, was not one such situation and we are confident that in the coming weeks, clarity about this unfortunate situation will be provided.

Thank you all for your kind messages, we appreciate you and we'll be in touch.

Mark & Danielle Rypien"

UPDATE: July 1, 2019

During his first court appearance Monday morning, Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea to a 4th Degree Assault/Domestic Violence charge.

KHQ also uncovered additional details surrounding the allegations. Police said they were dispatched to the area of Maple and Garland after a witness stated Rypien's wife was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her. Rypien's wife told police she did not want her husband to be arrested. KHQ was the only crew at the scene and got exclusive video of Rypien being arrested.

According to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner who was in court during Rypien's first appearance, Rypien said he and his wife were having an argument and he "only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face." Rypien says his wife put her hands on his face while he was driving and he was just trying to see the road.

During the court appearance on Monday, Rypien's lawyer told the judge "no crime has been committed."

A no-contact order was not issued, per Rypien's wife's request.

Rypien will be released on Monday. His next court appearance will be later this month.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash.- Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was jailed Sunday night and is expected to face a domestic violence charge before a judge Monday morning, following an incident involving his wife that happened in north Spokane late Sunday afternoon.

Our crews arrived at the scene of Maple and Garland just after 5:30 p.m., at the same time as the first responding officer. Rypien was standing in the grass of the Washington Trust Bank there, with his wife lying in the grass. At this time it is not clear why the couple had stopped at the intersection, how police were called to the scene, and who placed the call.

A fire crew with medical personnel showed up after about 10 minutes and spent about 5 minutes evaluating her. She did not require medical treatment and the fire crew cleared the scene a short time after 6 p.m.

Spokane Police officers spent about 45 minutes speaking separately with both Rypien and his wife. Around 6:15 p.m., two officers called Rypien over to the patrol car and placed him in handcuffs, then loaded him into the back of a police cruiser. His wife was seen to be crying as he was arrested.

KHQ later confirmed with a Spokane Police Department spokesperson that Rypien has been booked on a 4th Degree Assault/Domestic Violence charge. Spokane County jail records indicate Rypien was processed at 6:28 p.m. Sunday. As is policy, Rypien will have to stay in jail overnight, and will face a judge Monday morning.

KHQ put in a request for an interview with Rypien, who first discussed his prior history with domestic violence with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil in March of 2018. He has yet to respond; jail staff indicated to our reporters that Rypien has already secured legal representation.

If you or someone you know is going through any kind of domestic violence situation there is help available. The National Domestic Abuse Help Line is open 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Safe Passage, which services much of North Idaho can also be reached anytime at 208-664-9303. In the Spokane area, the YWCA has an around the clock Domestic Violence Assistance Line at 509-326-2255.