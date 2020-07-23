SPOKANE, Wash. - As the Washington Football Team transitions away from its former Redskins name, Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien chimed in on the subject surrounding his former team.
"I think today's day and age it's probably the right thing to do," Rypien said in an exclusive interview with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil. "There is a time, the time is now and I think it's the best for everyone."
Rypien said he values the input of Native American leaders and the Inter-american community and understood their desire to change the team's name considered derogatory by many.
"Not in any way shape or form," Rypien said when asked whether he looked at the Redskins branding in a derogatory way particularly during his playing days. "The honor, dignity and pride that my teammates, coaching staff and the organization represented the logo - we always felt was the highest integrity for not only the Redskins organization but also for Native Americans."
That being said, he reiterated it was indeed the time for a change.
"The thing now though that we need to really look at is the sensitivity of this: How it affects people in a negative way and really change and do things that will be very helpful to our society and in the years ahead," Rypien said.
Rypien was raised in Spokane and was a three-sport star athlete at Shadle Park High School prior to playing at Washington State. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXVI in 1991.
Washington Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. The club will will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.
