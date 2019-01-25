Mark Zuckerberg announces plans to integrate Facebook's various messaging services

Mark zuckerberg has announced plans to integrate Facebook's various messaging services.
Integrating Facebook with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook messengers would allow Zuckerberg to assert control over the company's many divisions.
This comes at a time when Zuckerberg and Facebook have been facing scandal after scandal
The change is said to require thousands of Facebook employees to reconfigure how each of the app will function.
While all three services will continue operating as stand-alone apps, their underlying messaging infrastructure will be unified.