MOSCOW, Idaho - The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow says someone has been stealing its marquee letters for the past two weeks.
“It’s really disappointing and really demoralizing to come into work and to find that the signage has been defaced as we walk in in the mornings,” Director Colin Mannex said.
Mannex has been in his position for around nine months, and he’s up for his first challenge.
“We’ve had five instances, four of which have been documented and they seem to be indiscriminately targeting certain events,” Mannex said.
Some events include the family matinee and an LGBTQ film night.
“I don’t think there was any kind of malice behind the act. I think it’s really just a matter of randomness associated with the letters that were available that day. Nonetheless, it’s disheartening to see that kind of theft and activity happening on our street,” Mannex said.
Something else that’s disheartening is that the letters were built in the 40s. Mannex says these historic letters are tough to come by nowadays.
“In response to the most recent thefts, we don’t have any in stock. So we’re pretty much out of luck,” Mannex said.
That luck continues to run out. Mannex says there isn’t any evidence of who may be stealing the letters.
Moscow Police tells KHQ they’re now looking into the case. Petty theft in Idaho is a misdemeanor and is punishable with up to a year in prison and a thousand-dollar fine. But for Mannex, this is an opportunity to show what the Kenworthy truly is.
“This is an opportunity for people to learn what it is that we do, to have a better understanding of our place in the community, and hopefully come to a better place of respect for the institution and the fact that we serve everyone across all demographics,” Mannex said.
If you have any information regarding who may have stolen these letters, you’re asked to contact Moscow Police.