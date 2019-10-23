Update: A Marshall man was killed after being partially ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Medical Lake Tuesday evening.
Washington State Patrol says 55-year-old Clay Randall was travelling eastbound on Highway 902 in a Dodge Dakota when he left the road to the right and over-corrected, crossing both lanes of travel.
His vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on the north side of the highway, partially ejecting him. The vehicle came to a rest on its top in the ditch.
Randall was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
WSP says Randall wasn't wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Previous coverage: The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Medical Lake.
Troopers say a driver crashed on Highway 902 near Keene Road.
No one else was involved.
Officials are still trying to figure out what caused the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.
