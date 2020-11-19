A 24-year-old woman named Maddesyn Danielle George, has been charged in federal court for killing a man on the Colville Indian Reservation back on June 12.
George, who also goes by Martha Ruthless, is facing three charges including 2nd Degree Murder in Indian Country, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country, and Discharging a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence.
"Martha Ruthless" is being held without bond in the Spokane County Jail and according to federal court documents she is facing between 20 years and life in prison.
George is accused of killing a man 42-year-old Kristopher Paul Graber. The details are sparse, but Graber has been in and out of jail in Okanogan County for years.
Most recently he was arrested in Omak after an Okanogan County Sheriff's Office pulled him over and found drugs in his vehicle.
