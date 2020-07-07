Former Seattle-area teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, who married a former student she was convicted of raping, has died at the age of 58.
As NBC News first reported, Letourneau's lawyer said she died of cancer.
In 1997, at the age of 34, Letourneau was convicted for second-degree child rape of 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. At the time of her conviction, she was pregnant with Fualaau's child.
After being paroled in 1998, she returned to prison to serve the remainder of her seven-year sentence after being found with Fualaau when she had been barred from contacting him.
The pair were married in 2005 and had two children. Fualaau filed a petition for legal separation in 2017 but Letourneau filed to have the petition dismissed. They were reported to have reconciled in 2018 after splinting up.
