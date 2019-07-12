SEVERN, Md. - A 96-year-old World War II veteran went into a Maryland Chick-Fil-A on Thursday looking for help to replace a flat tire. He was greeted with an act of kindness when a manager offered to help "without hesitation," according to another employee.
The veteran is known to employees as "Mr. Lee," according to Fox News. He came into the restaurant "shaking" and "almost in tears." Mr. Lee said he'd been driving with a flat tire and barely made it to the Chick-Fil-A and had no one to help him.
Daryl Howard, a restaurant manager, jumped into action and was able to change Mr. Lee's tire in about 15 minutes.