Maryland man driving replica Batmobile chases down hit-and-run driver

Bill Gibson is usually seen cruising around Burtonsville, Maryland in his 1966 Batmobile replica.
This past weekend Gibson, went from a laid back driver to a crime-fighter.
Gibson says he was driving along Route 28 when a careless driver crashed right into his beloved Batmobile. Gibson pulled over thinking the other guy would do the same but instead the driver took off.
That's when Gibson pulled out his bat phone, called 9-1-1 and then started chasing down the driver. The driver eventually pulled over at a church
and reluctantly gave over his ID and insurance information.
"So I dial 911 and I'm chasing him. On the bat phone," Gibson said. "And I'm chasing him down and he turned into a church parking lot. He came out, got out of his car, looked at the car and tried to offer me money, which, of course wasn't going to happen."
Police did not charge the driver with a hit-and-run but his insurance is covering the repairs to the Batmobile that could cost more than $7,000.
Gibson says he hopes his Batmobile is fixed by this weekend when it’s supposed to be on display at the National Harbor.
The Batmobile is worth a whopping $175,000 and is equipped with a bat phone that plugs into a cellphone, a radar screen and a projector on the front of the car that displays the bat symbol.