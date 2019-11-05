PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police in Maryland are asking the community for help identifying the suspect in a fatal stabbing over a Popeye's chicken sandwich.
Police say 28-year-old Kevin Davis was methodically cutting in line at the restaurant before being confronted by another customer on Monday night.
They got into a verbal argument and Davis was stabbed one time outside the restaurant.
Police believe the suspect left the scene in a vehicle but don't have any information about the vehicle.
On Tuesday, they released surveillance pictures of the suspect, as well as of a woman who was apparently with him.
"The family of the individual who was killed is looking for closure. The families and children who were in this restaurant are looking for closure, and I know this story has gone far beyond the borders of my home and people are asking how can something so pointless occur," Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.
