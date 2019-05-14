Maryland toddler left inside hot car by mother along with six other kids calls police

A Maryland woman has been arrested after leaving 7 children in a hot car while she went shopping.
Authorities say the 37-year-old woman left her two kids along with 5 others inside her Monte Carlo outside the St. Charles Town Center Monday afternoon.
The kids range from 2-to-4 years old.
One of the children used an iPad to alert police.
The children had been inside the unattended vehicle for about 20 minutes and police say they were all hot and sweaty.
The woman showed up about 10 minutes after police arrived to rescue the children. She is charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle.
The children are all reportedly doing fine.