Mask pollution becomes new litter problem for the state of Washington

SPOKANE Wash. - The State of Washington says just because there’s been a global pandemic doesn’t mean people have stopped littering.
Disposable masks we've been wearing for the last year are being found everywhere, on sidewalks, in school playgrounds and even in lakes.
The State of Washington says this is an emerging problem but it’s not the biggest problem.
They’re still running into the same litter that normally pollutes our area like coffee cups and fast food containers. The Washington State Department of Ecology says they started doing research on the number of masks they have found, the data is small but the number is big.
“Our crews have started to do some sampling in some areas to get a sense of what’s happening, and in one very busy in King county off of I-5, they found as many as 60 masks per mile,” Amber Smith Statewide Litter Prevention Coordinator said. “We have a little snapshot of one very dense urban area and that’s telling us this is a very large problem.”
The state says this is a new and disturbing trend and what they would like to pass on as a recommendation to all of us.
Smith says the best thing to do with your mask is just simply throw it in the garbage. If you want to take it one step further you can cut the ear loops and cut a slit in the middle so if they blow away they don’t end up attached to anything.
The state says every year they pick up more than 4,500,000 pounds of litter, masks are a small part of the equation right now, but the state says one of the biggest things they’re picking up are coffee cups.