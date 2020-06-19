AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officers are looking to identify a masked bandit who used a stolen credit card to buy Air Pods, a phone and other items from the Airway Heights Walmart.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the theft happened on the morning of Friday, June 19.
The suspect was wearing a Sherwin Williams T-shirt and was driving a gold-ish Mercury sedan with no front license plate. A woman also accompanied him.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)904-6264 or ejohnson@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84006578. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
