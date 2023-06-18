KELLOGG, Idaho. - Four people are dead and one suspect is in custody following a mass shooting in Kellogg, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.
Around 7:30 p.m. on June 18, the Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from the City of Kellogg of four people dead from gunshot wounds near the 500 block of Brown Avenue.
A 31-year-old suspect has since been detained and there is no current threat to the community.
The Idaho State Police Department and the Kellogg Police Department are investigating this case.
Last Updated: June 18 at 8:50 p.m.
One suspect is in custody following a shooting near Silver Valley, according to Kellogg Police Chief, Paul Twidt.
