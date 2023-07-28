SEATTLE - Seattle police are responding to reports of a mass shooting in South Seattle, according to KIRO7.
KIRO says the shooting began in the parking lot of King Donuts near the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South and there are currently five victims. of those five victims, two are in critical condition, three are stable. Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one victim was treated at the scene and released.
If you have more information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.