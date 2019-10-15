Watch again

WORCESTER, Mass. - A 12-year-old boy in Massachusetts was suspended from school for hugging a gym teacher. The boy was suspended for 10 days and given a record of physical assault of a teacher.

The child attends Forest Grove Middle School in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 7th grader said he was playing around with friends in gym class last month when the teacher told him to sit out. He said he went up and hugged his teacher, asking her to let him play again.

"And then I went over just like, and I gave her a hug and said, 'Please, I don't want to sit out' because I like this game," the boy said. "At the end of the day, I just hugged her, nothing really happened."

Later that day, he said he was called to the office and suspended. The boy's foster mother was shocked.

Julie Orozco said there's nothing in the school handbook about hugs and thinks teachers should educate students on the boundaries in their classroom.

"And I was told he had put his hands on a teacher. I was shocked and asked for details on what happened and I was told he hugged his gym teacher," Orozco said.

After calls, emails and a hearing, Orozco got the boy's punishment reduced to a four-day suspension.

The school district's safety director said the district has no comment on the matter. The school committee has invited Orozco to speak about what her son is going through at a meeting on Thursday.