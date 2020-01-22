Massachusetts firefighters warn parents of viral "Outlet Challenge"

PLYMOUTH, Mass. - Firefighters in Massachusetts are warning parents about a new viral challenge circulating on the social media app Tik-Tok.
It's called the "Outlet Challenge," and it involves partially inserting the plug of a cellphone charger into an outlet then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed tongs.
"The electricity propels the charges and the coin, it's molten metal at that point, outward, it could easily get you in the face, get you in the eye, could cause your clothing to catch fire," Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said.
The result is sparks and damage to the electrical system.
In some cases, it could cause injuries, electrocution or start a fire.
Two students were caught performing the prank at Plymouth North High School on Tuesday. Two electrical outlets were scorched.
"Social media elevates it, they see it online, they see someone do it, they start laughing, they run away and no one gets hurt and they assume the same will happen when they try it, so they think it's funny to do it in a classroom," Bradley said.
The state fire marshal's office said there have been incidents at other schools, one of which led to a fire.
The students involved could face criminal charges.
Firefighters are urging parents to speak with their children about how dangerous these types of challenges can be.
