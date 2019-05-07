Massachusetts man freed after rape conviction 30 years ago now faces new rape charges

A Massachusetts man who was freed from prison after serving three decades for an alleged rape pleaded not guilty Monday to new rape charges.
George Perrot appeared in a Salem courtroom in connection to the alleged rape of a woman back in January.
He's accused of sexually assaulting her on a sidewalk in the city of Lawrence.
The woman, who had to be revived using Narcan, told investigators the last thing she remembers is Perrot telling her to "snort something."
Perrot was convicted of raping a 78-year-old woman in 1985.
He was freed in 2016 after a judge found an FBI Agent's testimony was flawed.
Perrot's defense attorney maintains that he's innocent of both the new allegations and the previous charges.
Another hearing has been set for June.