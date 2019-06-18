An end-of-school-year "award" has stunned and angered a Massachusetts mom.
Desiree Perez's son has Autism and was singled out as "Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd" at Normandin Middle School in southern Massachusetts.
The award was signed by a group of teachers, including the child's.
Perhaps a joke, but Perez doesn't think it's funny.
"My son didn't find it funny either. He said, why was a teacher giving him this award because he was never lost in the school?" Perez said. "I felt very bad because I don't think this should be given, not only to my son, not to any kid, because every kid struggles in school."
When asked for comment, the New Bedford Schools spokesman replied the Superintendent is aware of the situation, and a full investigation is underway.
Perez wants a meeting with the Superintendent, and more education for the teachers involved.