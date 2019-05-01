Massachusetts teen accused of biting convenience store clerk's face

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of biting a gas station clerk in the face.
Joel Davila smiled during his arraignment in Taunton on Wednesday as he faced charges for the assault.
Investigators say Davila allegedly bit a chunk of the store clerk's face and elbow after the clerk tried to stop him from stealing a bottled drink from a cooler.
According to a police report, when officers arrived they found the victim with a gash under his eye. Davila is facing charges of Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem. He was ordered held in jail without bond and will undergo a mental evaluation.
The store clerk was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.