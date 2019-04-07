Massive 17-foot, 140-pound python captured in Florida

OCHOPEE, Florida - A group in Florida captured captured a record 17-foot-long, 140 pound python.
A picture posted on the Big Cypress National Preserve Facebook page shows the group of four holding the giant female python, which they say was a record for the preserve.
"She is the largest python ever removed from Big Cypress National Preserve - and she was caught because of research and a new approach to finding pythons," the post said.
The post continued to say that the group used male pythons with radio transmitters to track them back to find breeding females. They were tasked with removing invasive snakes and collecting data for research to develop new removal tools and learn how the pythons use the preserve.
It was that tracking technique is what led them to the massive female, who was also carrying 73 developing eggs.