PORTLAND, Ore. - More than 6,000 home and businesses are without power and evacuations are taking place as fire crews battle a 5-alarm fire in Portland.
The fire started as a grass fire near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street in Northeast Portland before gusty winds spread the fire to cars and several buildings in the area.
In a press conference Monday night, Portland Fire and Rescue upgraded the fire from a 4-alarm fire to a 5-alarm fire, bringing in fire resources from neighboring areas and the airport.
So far, Lumberyard MTB, a biking and skateboard park and a nearby home have been impacted by the fire.
The smoke plume from the fire is so large that it can be seen from miles away. Fire officials are asking anyone living within a 10 to 12 mile radius of the fire to close their windows and refrain from using air conditioning units over a fear of worsening air quality.
