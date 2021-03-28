Massive tree comes crashing down near downtown Coeur d'Alene

CdA Tree down
COEUR d"ALENE, Idaho - A huge tree came down near 12th and Lakeside near downtown Coeur d'Alene taking out power for customers in the area. 
KHQ spoke to one of the people in the dark. 
She told us they were prepared, had candles, flashlight and charged up devices. 
Sunday night Kootenai Electric was working to restore power to more than 3,700 homes and businesses 

