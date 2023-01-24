SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple people feel grateful to be alive after a truck drove straight through the brick walls of one family’s home in North Spokane Tuesday morning.
“I came outside, and I looked, I seen this pickup truck half-way through our house, and my first thought was my daughter,” Wayne Rantamaki said.
Rantamaki has lived in Spokane with his wife and seven kids, for only two years. Just a year ago, he completely renovated their home; now, much of that hard work has been destroyed.
However, the only thing Rantamaki cares about is that his children are safe and healthy.
Rantamaki’s oldest daughter was awake inside her room when a Dodge Ram drove through multiple neighbors’ yards around midnight Tuesday morning, taking down trees and fences before making impact with the Rantamaki’s home. The entire front of the vehicle went through the downstairs' brick wall, leaving a gaping hole.
Miraculously, everyone survived the crash, including the driver of the truck. Spokane Police said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The speed at which he was driving is unknown, yet Rantamaki believes in order to cause that much destruction, the driver must have been speeding.
“I just want to ask people, please slow down on this road,” he said. “Driving 70 plus miles per hour past here, especially late at night, it can’t happen.”
Pieces of the truck and the family’s home are scattered across the yard. The investigation into how this happened is underway, Major Crimes taking the lead.
“I pray for the driver of this truck,” Rantamaki said. “I told my wife, material things can be replaced, but people can’t.”