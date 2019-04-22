Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea, under fire after new information which came out over the weekend, is being accused of running surveillance on political activists and offering to run background checks on specific individuals in Spokane.
He has now responded to the accusations. You can read the response he posted to his personal Facebook in full below.
KEEPING UP THE FIGHT DESPITE THE FALSE ACCUSATIONS:
The Guardian article is an extremely misleading hit-piece from an author with a long record linking him to violent Marxist revolutionaries. My life and the lives of my family have been, and continue to be, threatened routinely (see examples below). One individual who threatened us was later convicted of triple homicide. Of course I have done background checks to protect my family and my community, but that was only in response to threats already coming from the left. I will continue to fight to protect the Constitution, my family, and my community. I will not back down. I will not quit. I will not give in. Ever. To Governor Inslee, I do not take seriously an admonition against violence from someone who routinely fails to condemn Antifa acts of terrorism in this state and the barbaric rhetoric aimed at our President on the one hand while supporting the systematic murder of babies in the womb on the other. Instead, I call on the Governor to join me on the mission field in the future bringing peace and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to Ukraine, Argentina, and parts of Ethiopia as I did in November. I look forward to working with everyone else for lower taxes, less government, and more freedom.