MATTAWA, Wash. - Mattawa Police are warning citizens of a Mustang with red and blue flashing lights that has been mistaken for a police car.
According to the Mattawa Police Department, they've received complaints that the grey/black Mustang has been turning on the lights and making people pull over.
One citizen reported to police that they'd seen the Mustang pulling someone over.
Police say this is not a police car. If you see this happening, call 911 and report it immediately. If this car tries to pull you over, call 911 and do not stop for it.
When you see blue and red lights behind you and are unsure if it's a police car, call 911 and drive to a well-lit public place. If it's a police car, 911 will be able to confirm that to you.
Police are warning the driver of this Mustang that they might be subjecting themselves to arrest and potential felony charges. If/when the Mattawa Police catch them, the driver will be arrested and have their car impounded.