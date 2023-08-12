NEWPORT, Wash. — Andy Lee's home on Front Street in Maui has turned to ask due to the devastating fires. This home where he made a decade's worth of memories with his family and closest friends is now gone, "there's no way to describe knowing that there's nothing to go back to," said Lee.
When the fire first sparked, him and his fiancé, Vanessa Kaelin, only had moments to decide what their next move was when the fires began to spread, "we only had 10 minutes to figure it out and leave."
But Lee says he, his fiancé, and their three-month-old daughter are some of the lucky ones because they have somewhere to go.
Kaelin is from the Inland Northwest they are planning to move to the region as soon as they can. Lee hopes that them leaving will allow first responders to provide resources to those who need it most.
"If we have someone that we can take that help from them, we're going to make less of an impact on the things that people need here," said Lee.
Kaelin's sister, Raquel Kaelin Lock, lives in Newport, Washington. She expressed that she feels "incredibly grateful they're alive and safe."
Kaelin Lock says that she was able to reach her sister by phone when the fires first broke out but then … nothing.
"To have that radio silence is just the most overwhelming and scary thing," said Kaelin Lock
Kaelin Lock says her sister plans to move to their family property in Newport in the coming days. She is hoping to be her sister's rock during what she called a devastating time, "we just want them all to be safe and you know, feel like some small sort of stability in the midst of all this chaos."
Lee says having a family they can count on in this situation is something many on the island can't say, "it's just a huge blessing like going back to Washington. If we didn't have family on the mainland, I'm devastated thinking about the friends that this is their whole life."
To support Andy and Vanessa check out their GoFundMe here.
Kaelin Lock is the owner of Black Bear Herbary, and will be donating 100% of the proceeds from website sales through the end of August to those who have been displaced by the fire. To support click here.