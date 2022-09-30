MOSCOW, Idaho - In response to the University of Idaho's recent decision to block staff from referring students to abortion providers or emergency contraception, nonprofit Mayday Health has displayed digital billboards around campus.
Mayday Health's mission is to share information on how to access abortion pills in any state. They argue they have a First Amendment right to share this information.
According to a release from Mayday Health, the billboard will follow a route through Daekin Avenue, Narrow Street, Idaho Avenue, Blake Avenue, 6th and 7th Streets, Campus Drive, and Rayburn Street.
Mayday Health plans to have it parked outside of the football stadium during the game Saturday night.