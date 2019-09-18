Spokane residents can offer feedback on the city’s proposed 2020 budget during a telephone town hall on Wednesday.
The city says Spokane mayor David Condon will host the event, and many residents will get a call or text reminding them to join the conversation. Proposed 2020 budget goals include amping up public safety, improving local libraries, adding services for people in need, concluding construction in Riverfront Park and much more.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Wednesday, September 18. Officials say to call 877-353-4701 to join. The city says residents can also get involved on Twitter and Facebook, watch online or come to the meeting in person.