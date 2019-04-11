Mayor Condon to share update on Give Real Change campaign

Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor David Condon will be sharing an update on the Give Real Change campaign Thursday afternoon.

The campaign supports donations that go toward services, rather than individuals, that aim to combat homelessness in Spokane.

Funds collected over the 2018 year go toward the city's 24/7 shelter model system to provide housing for those experiencing homelessness, according to the city.

""Give Real Change is committed to ensuring that every man, woman and child who experiences homelessness in our city has an alternative to living on the streets. The success of Give Real Change is a collaborative partnership among nonprofits, foundations, businesses, individuals, faith-based community, service providers and government at all levels," according to the City of Spokane website.

Orange meters were placed around the city that accept cash or change donations. Street signs were also placed that promoted services for those in need.

Mayor Condon's update will be held at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.