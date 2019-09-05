SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor David Condon has unveiled his proposed 2020 Program Budget, and it aims to make Spokane "Safer, Smarter and Healthier."
Under the goal of making Spokane safer, the budget proposes the following:
- Add 20 more police personnel
- Retain 30 firefighters that have been grant funded
- Build more tools to combat property crime
- Prioritize needs for safer routes to schools
- Continue to dedicate property tax growth for public safety vehicles and equipment
- Focus on downtown safety needs
Under the goal of making Spokane smarter, the budget proposes the following:
- Keep utility rates affordable
- Invest in capital and street construction
- Invest in a diverse, healthy and innovative workforce
- Support a circular economy
- Continue to maintain prudent reserves and budget discipline for the future
- Market targeted growth in PDAs in Hillyard and West Plains
Under the goal of making Spokane healthier, the budget proposes the following:
- Grow and promote new targeted-capacity shelter
- Support HUD EnVision Center through 2020
- Proceed with Riverfront Spokane and North Bank Revitalization
- Invest in a cleaner river faster
- Work to connect to the river through South Gorge Trail
- Launch construction on next-generation libraries
More details on the proposed 2020 program budget can be found HERE.