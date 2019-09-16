SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Mayor David Condon has vetoed an ordinance that would have limited the city's ability to "loan" an employee to another government agency for a project or other work.
The ordinance was passed by the Spokane City Council on Aug. 26 to limit intergovernmental collaboration and partnerships across the region, according to Mayor Condon's veto letter.
Mayor Condon said, "the ordinance is in direct conflict with these initiatives. I find it unfortunate that the Council doesn’t recognize the importance of regional cooperation and collaboration and that the Council already is planning to override my veto."
According to a press release by the City of Spokane, integration of projects and programs across governmental agencies has increased the success of City initiatives.
Areas in which Mayor Condon said intergovernmental cooperation was positive included criminal justice reform, economic development in the community's public development authorities and in the development of river trail systems.
Mayor Condon also cited the cooperation between the City of Spokane and Spokane Public Schools and the building of new middle schools, libraries and enhanced neighborhoods, as well as the need for regional solutions to help residents experiencing homelessness in Spokane.
Mayor Condon said limiting the ability to loan city employees to other agencies would stifle the goal of being "One Spokane."
"Prohibiting the loaning of city employees and equipment to other entities unless a myriad of rules are followed sends the message to our partners that their local government at best is uncooperative, and at worst, completely off limits."